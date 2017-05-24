Research and Markets - Global Metamaterials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Applied EM, JEM Engineering, Kymeta, Metamagnetics & Metamaterial Technologies

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global metamaterials market to grow at a CAGR of 22.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Metamaterials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of next-generation wireless networks. Network traffic is growing exponentially because of the growing popularity of mobile communication devices. This is leading to the continued global deployment of next-generation wireless networks such as 3G, 4G, and 5G. These technologies offer wireless connections that are at par with home broadband connections in terms of speed.

According to the report, one driver in market is advent of IoT driving exponential growth of wireless computing devices. Many end-users across the globe require high-performance devices with reliable and highly portable computing platforms, which have connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth for easy data exchange and transfer. The market for IoT is growing at a rapid pace with an estimated 30 billion connected devices by 2020.



This technology enables devices to collect and transmit data using sensors, antennas, and actuators from wireless computing devices to a central location on a real-time basis. This process empowers the end-users to take a decision that is informed and supported by data. The adoption of the technology in market segments, such communications, automotive, and defense, is expected to drive the metamaterials market during the forecast period.

Key vendors



Applied EM

JEM Engineering

Kymeta

Metamagnetics

Metamaterial Technologies



Other prominent vendors



Microwave Measurement Systems

Nanohmics

NanoSonic

Plasmonics

TeraView



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendors profiles



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3p5tkp/global

