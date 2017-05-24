

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle all investigations related to a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas in 2013.



New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Tuesday announced that 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached a $18.5 million settlement with Target to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach, which affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers.



The settlement also requires Target to maintain and support software on its network and to maintain appropriate encryption policies.



'New Yorkers need to know that when they shop, their data will be protected,' said Attorney General Schneiderman. 'This settlement marks an important win for New Yorkers - bringing over $635,000 into the state, in addition to the free credit monitoring services for those impacted by the data breach, and key security improvements to help protect Target consumers moving forward.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX