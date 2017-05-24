UAE Palm Oil (Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Palm Kernel, RBD, PKO, Olein, Stearin) Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE Palm Oil Market Analysis By Product (Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Palm Kernel, RBD, PKO, Olein, Stearin), By Application (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-Diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants), Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The UAE palm oil market is expected to reach USD 467.1 million by 2025

Growing health concerns regarding trans-fat consumption has driven consumer preference towards saturated fats, such as palm oil, that contain antioxidants and other nutrients.

Increasing demand for high-quality food products from tourists as well as local consumers has driven its demand. Its fractions and derivatives are also widely utilized as alternatives for expensive bakery fats and vegetable oils including groundnut, coconut & sunflower. Additionally, food & beverage processors are increasingly opting for the product owing to its high availability, lower cost & high yield in limited cultivation space.

Crude palm oil (CPO) emerged as the dominant product category in 2015 with over 90% market share. Volatile petroleum prices along with rising awareness regarding sustainable energy & raw material source have boosted the demand for inexpensive & sustainable oils. CPO has garnered high interest mainly in cooking (edible) applications owing to its flavor compatibility, nutritional content and health benefits.



Cosmetics are expected to witness highest growth rate of 10.4% CAGR among all applcations. Strong consumer confidence & growing fashion & beauty consciousness, boosted by media exposure & Western influences have had a positive impact on the industry. The oil is used as an emollient, surfactant, moisturizer and other cosmetic agent owing to its high dermatological compatibility and low cost.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The UAE palm oil market exceeded 155 kilo tons in 2015 and is expected to grow at about 8.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2025

The shift in trend towards production of high-quality oleo chemicals is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for industry participants over the near future

The transition towards sustainable and renewable energy sources has significantly driven palm oil demand in biodiesel and bio-fuel applications since the biomass yields high amount of energy even when processed in small quantities

Rapid expansion of the construction sector has also contributed to palm lubricants demand in heavy-equipment and machinery in residential as well as commercial applications

The palm stearin segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of volume, owing to its enhanced functional characteristics that prove crucial to bakeries & confectionaries across the country

Other fractions & derivatives have also witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the growing popularity of blended oils in the food sector

Key players including Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., FELDA IFFCO, United Foods Company, Amira Nature Foods Ltd., ACCL International, Nuhu General Trading LLC, AA Middle East FZE, HAS Commodities, and AJWA MIGOP among others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 UAE Palm Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3 UAE palm oil market - value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trend

3.4.1 Palm oil price determination

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 UAE palm oil market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising awareness regarding GMO based oils

3.6.1.2 Rapidly growing cosmetic industry

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High reliance on petroleum sector

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8 Key opportunities prioritized

3.9 UAE palm oil market - PESTEL analysis

3.9.1 Persisting issues & challenges ahead



4 UAE Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product market introduction, 2015 & 2025

4.2 Crude palm oil (CPO)

4.2.2.1 Refined, bleached & deodorized (RBD) palm oil

4.2.2.2 Palm stearin

4.2.2.3 Palm olein

4.3 Palm kernel

4.3.2.1 Palm kernel oil

4.3.2.2 Palm kernel cake



5 UAE Palm Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application market introduction, 2015 & 2025

5.2 Edible oil

5.3 Cosmetics

5.4 Bio-diesel

5.5 Lubricants

5.6 Surfactants

5.7 Others



6 Trade Landscape

6.1 UAE palm oil production, and demand-supply scenario

6.2 Palm oil & derivative imports, 2012-2015

6.3 Palm oil & derivative exports, 2012-2015

6.4 Competitiveness of Malaysian and Indonesian imports

6.4.1 Average selling price of crude & refined palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia

6.4.2 Palm oil exports, by country of origin & ports

6.4.3 Export duties in Indonesia and Malaysia

6.4.4 Conclusion

6.5 UAE palm oil import duty structure



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 UAE palm oil company heat map analysis

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Competitive environment

7.4 Strategy framework



8 Company Profiles



Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co LLC

ACCL International

Nuha General Trading LLC

Omani Vegetable Oils & Derivatives CoLLC

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

AA Middle East FZE

FELDA IFFCO

Asia & Africa General Trading LLC

& Africa General Trading LLC United Foods Company

AJWA MIGOP

Zakaria & Ghaniwala General Trading CoLLC

HAS Commodities Ltd.

