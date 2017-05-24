PLACERVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and El Dorado Council Inc. signed a settlement agreement today, resolving all issues in the case of El Dorado Council.org v. County of El Dorado involving the county's approval of an encroachment permit and utility work on Shingle Springs Drive for the Tribe's Gas Station Project, Express Fuel.

The settlement agreement comes just one day before El Dorado County Judge Warren Stracener was set to hear the merits of the case. Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians' Chairman Nicholas Fonseca said, "This settlement enables our Tribe to continue to do its good work to benefit the community, our tribal members and our employees."

In the settlement agreement, the Tribe agreed to provide additional mitigation measures for the neighbors and community surrounding the Gas Station Project and requires El Dorado Council Inc. to dismiss two lawsuits it has against the Tribe's Gas Station Project (PC20160333 and PC20170093) and an appeal it has made to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding the transfer of 25 acres of the Tribe's land into trust status for housing purposes. Most notably, the Tribe agreed to provide a hiring preference at the Gas Station Project for El Dorado County residents, floor space for the sale of local products, assistance in the installation of gates for several local neighborhoods, additional landscaping, and coordinated public safety efforts.

"I see this agreement as a win-win," said Chairman Fonseca. "We're looking forward to starting the road construction and are working closely with the neighbors, schools, the church and others to minimize the impact."

