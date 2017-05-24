Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company"), wishes to remind shareholders and investors that the Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 24 at 11:00am EDT (8:00am PDT) to discuss progress relating to its core well-rehabilitation business, as well as the exciting opportunity it's pursuing in the Red Cave.

Participating on the call will be Molori CEO Joel Dumaresq, along with Richard Sands, President of Molori's Texas-based operating partner Ponderosa Energy LLC and Yaron Benchlouch, senior banker with Ponderosa's advisor Casimir Capital in New York.

The Company invites all interested parties to participate via the following conference call bridge:

+1 416-548-6023 (Canada and/or International) or 1 877-394-5901 (North America Only)

Access Code: 4767148.

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field.The Company owns a 25 percent working interest in certain leases located in the bifurcated Texas panhandle, operated by Texas-based independent oil and gas producer Ponderosa Energy, LLC ("Ponderosa"), This giant field was discovered in 1910 and expanded three years later to create one of the US largest gas fields. The experienced management team at Molori is aggressively acquiring select properties which provide immediate cash flow and development opportunities, now and in the years ahead. Molori is seizing the opportunity, in the current oil & gas environment, to assemble oil and gas production in nearby and politically safe jurisdictions.

Contact Information:

Joel Dumaresq

CEO and Director

Molori Energy Inc.

(604) 336 3193

joel@molorienergy.com

www.molorienergy.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.