Marcus Hiles on the Increased Demand for Upscale Apartments in Dallas and Austin

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / As home seekers are opting for rentals over buying a home, the apartment lifestyle steadily increases in popularity across the country. Prospective renters pursue separation from the financial burden and numerous responsibilities that accompany home ownership. Marcus Hiles, founder of Western Rim Property Services, meets the demand for simplified upscale living by providing attractive luxury apartment options across Texas.

The antiquated dream of home ownership is quickly becoming a thing of the past as more appealing options have become available. To many, owning a property doesn't make sense when you can rent a spacious and expertly maintained apartment home for less money and ultimately, less stress. The cost of a home is ongoing and sometimes exponential. Home buyers begin with a hefty down payment and continue with a mortgage, property taxes, homeowner's insurance, and often unexpected maintenance costs. According to a survey taken in December 2016 by the National Multifamily Housing Council, an overwhelming 45% of current apartment occupants came from single family homes which they either previously owned or rented and they now prefer the alternative of apartment living.

The labor involved in owning a home is virtually non-existent when residing in an apartment managed by Western Rim Property Services. Each complex provides professional landscaping and preventative maintenance. Apartment living also offers flexibility to occupants, with various lease lengths and a wide array of convenient building locations to choose from. Forbes states that apartment markets are booming for young millennial families and professionals, "as their preferred lifestyle and financial situation combine to make renting more attractive than owning."

Marcus Hiles recognizes that luxury apartment properties must accommodate the needs of the ever-expanding renter population. In addition to their comfortably spacious unit floor plans, every Western Rim property also facilitates an exhilarating lifestyle for its residents. Incredible amenities are offered, such as resort style pools, large on-site parks (that often include jogging and walking trails), 24-hour access fitness centers, and club rooms with HDTV entertainment. Coming home should be an enjoyable experience, not a hassle or overwhelming expense. The convenience of state-of-the-art amenities are an enticing perk for current and potential apartment residents and help to foster a sense of community within the complex.

Marcus Hiles obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Rice University and went on to later earn his MBA in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. He has dedicated his career to creating and managing the best luxury real estate options available. As chairman and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, the company he established in 1990, Hiles has spent decades managing over 15,000 upscale properties. Using his success to benefit the community, Marcus Hiles is also an extremely active philanthropist. He has donated over $2.5 million to public and private education initiatives and helped underwrite $13 million of tree planting initiatives.

