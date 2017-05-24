

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, giving away almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,060-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher, bumped into the green by support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher, and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday, with gains from the financials and properties providing support against losses from the broader market.



For the day, the index retreated 13.73 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,061.95 after trading between 3,050.84 and 3,084.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 38.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 1,789.47.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.45 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.39 percent, Bank of China collected 1.38 percent, Vanke added 0.84 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.25 percent, PetroChina spiked 1.30 percent and Zijin Mining gathered 1.24 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday but ended modestly higher for the fourth straight session.



The Dow rose 43.08 points or 0.2 percent to 20,937.91, while the NASDAQ inched up 5.09 points or 0.1 percent to 6,138.71 and the S&P gained 4.40 points or 0.2 percent at 2,398.42.



Traders seemed reluctant to make big moves ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting later today. The minutes may shed some light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the next meeting in June.



Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday, ahead of data that may show stockpiles continued to dwindle from record levels. July WTI oil settled at $51.47/bbl, up 34 cents, or 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX