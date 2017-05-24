Jacob Frydman Supports the 'Toys for Hospitalized Children' Initiative Benefitting Young Community Members

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Successful real estate entrepreneur and long-time philanthropist, Jacob Frydman proudly stands with the National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education's (NCFJE) in support of its charity endeavor, the Toys for Hospitalized Children program. Mr. Frydman's generous commitment and support for the NCFJE's initiative will help provide toys, gifts, and smiles to children in need.

Located in Brooklyn, NY, NCFJE is a multi-faceted charity founded in 1940 by Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Schneerson dedicated to protecting, feeding, and educating thousands throughout the New York metro area. Today, the NCFJE has several programs under the leadership of Rabbi Jacob Hecht with the objective of providing fast, discreet, and dignified service to all sectors of the Jewish community. Under the direction of Program Director, Mrs. Baila Hecht, the organization's roster of initiatives includes Toys for Hospitalized Children, which sends over 10,000 toys and gifts annually to numerous hospitals, senior residences, and special needs facilities. For more than 50 years, these gifts have brought joy and smiles to those that need it most, and Jacob Frydman is pleased to be able to give back to the community through this meaningful and impactful program.

Toys for Hospitalized Children is also helping children learn how easy and fulfilling it is to reach out to help others who are less fortunate. The young volunteers of the program gather to wrap toys, and when possible, visit the recipients to offer the gifts personally. During his years of active involvement in Toys for Hospitalized Children, Jacob Frydman has witnessed on numerous occasions how an unexpected gift uplifts a hospitalized child, senior, or special needs adult by letting them know they are not forgotten. This simple gesture sends a message of compassion and hope to patients and family members that leaves a lasting sense of community spirit in all who participate.

A renowned expert on value added investments, Jacob Frydman has made a positive and lasting impact over his 30-year career in the real estate acquisition and development industries. As a recognized leader in his field, Jacob has served as a contributor and panelist at numerous industry seminars, speaking on aspects of property investments. He has been a guest lecturer on real estate finance at Columbia University, and in the Master's Lecturer series sponsored by New York Law School. His television appearances include CNBC, Bloomberg TV, FOX News, and others, where he discusses trends in commercial real estate and provides his invaluable expertise. Frydman has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bardavon Opera House, home of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and is also an avid philanthropist, often donating his time and capital to various charitable endeavors. He is a firm supporter of organizations such as Chabad of Dutchess County and The Brem Foundation of Washington DC.

Jacob Frydman - Blog - JacobFrydmanNews.com: http://JacobFrydmanNews.com

Jacob Frydman (@jacobfrydman) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacobfrydman

Jacob Frydman - Huffington Post: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/jacob-frydman

Contact Information:

JacobFrydmanNews.com

contact@jacobfrydmannews.com

www.JacobFrydmanNews.com

SOURCE: Jacob Frydman