

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corp. (NOK) resolved to elect ten members to the Board of Directors of the company. The following members of the Board were re-elected for a term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2018: Bruce Brown, Louis Hughes, Jean Monty, Elizabeth Nelson, Olivier Piou, Risto Siilasmaa, Carla Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh. In addition, Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel were elected as new members of the Board for the same term.



The AGM resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.17 per share for the financial year 2016. The ex-dividend date is on May 23, 2017 at New York Stock Exchange and on May 24, 2017 at Nasdaq Helsinki and Euronext Paris. The dividend record date is on May 26, 2017 and the dividend is expected be paid on or about June 9, 2017.



The Board elected Risto Siilasmaa as Chair of the Board, and Olivier Piou as Vice Chair of the Board. The Board also elected the members of the Board committees. Elizabeth Nelson was elected as Chair and Jeanette Horan, Louis Hughes, Edward Kozel and Carla Smits-Nusteling as members of the Audit Committee. Bruce Brown was elected as Chair and Jean Monty, Olivier Piou and Kari Stadigh as members of the Personnel Committee. Risto Siilasmaa was elected as Chair and Bruce Brown, Olivier Piou and Kari Stadigh as members of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.



The AGM resolved annual fees to be paid to the members of the Board for the term ending at the Annual General Meeting in 2018: EUR 440 000 for the Chair of the Board, EUR 185 000 for the Vice Chair of the Board and EUR 160 000 for each Board member. In addition, the AGM resolved that the Chairs of the Audit Committee and the Personnel Committee will each be paid an additional annual fee of EUR 30 000, and other members of the Audit Committee an additional annual fee of EUR 15 000 each.



The AGM also resolved to pay a meeting fee of EUR 5 000 per meeting requiring intercontinental travel and EUR 2 000 per meeting requiring continental travel for Board and Committee meetings to all the other Board members except the Chair of the Board. The meeting fee would be paid for a maximum of seven meetings per term.



In addition, the AGM also resolved, in line with company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Nokia shares purchased from the market, or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company. The Board members shall retain until the end of their directorship such number of shares that corresponds to the number of shares they have received as Board remuneration during their first three years of service in the Board (the net amount received after deducting those shares needed to offset any costs relating to the acquisition of the shares, including taxes). The meeting fee will be paid in cash.



The AGM re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the fiscal year 2017.



The AGM authorized the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 560 million Nokia shares. The shares may be repurchased under the proposed authorization in order to optimize the capital structure of the Company and the Board expects them to be cancelled.



The authorization is effective until November 23, 2018 and it terminated the corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 16, 2016.



The AGM also resolved to authorize the Board to issue a maximum of 560 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX