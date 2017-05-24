Bone Metastasis Therapeutic Pipeline Review H1 2017 Research Report Now Available at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Bone Metastasis-Pipeline Review, H1 2017" provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Bone Metastasis (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Bone metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone. Signs and symptoms of bone metastasis include bone pain, broken bones, urinary incontinence, bowel incontinence and weakness in the legs. The predisposing factors include certain kinds of cancer (breast, prostate, lung, thyroid, and kidney cancers). Treatment options for bone metastasis are chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy.

Bone Metastasis (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Companies discussed in this report include Ablynx NV, Amgen Inc, Amura Holdings Ltd, BiologicsMD Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Leadiant Biosciences Inc, Lupin Ltd, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Oncobiologics Inc, Oncodrone BV, OPKO Health Inc, Osteologix Holdings Plc, R Pharm, Redx Pharma Plc, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Terpenoid Therapeutics Inc

Drugs profile discussed in this report include ADM-01, ALX-0141, AM-3701, AMG-161, BKM-1644, BKM-1740, BMD-3151, calcifediol ER, CCX-354, DCC-3014, denosumab, denosumab biosimilar, emibetuzumab, LG-1980, NBS-101, OCD-155, roneparstat, RPH-203, RSF-102, RSF-103, sitravatinib, TAS-115, TPH-9, vicrostatin

Bone Metastasis Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2016

"Bone Metastasis Global Clinical Trials Review H2, 2016" provides an overview of Bone Metastasis clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Bone Metastasis. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). Clinical Trial Reports are generated using proprietary database - Pharma eTrack Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process..

