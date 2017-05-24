Telenor: Telenor's Thai subsidiary dtac selected preferred partner on TOT's 2300 MHz spectrum

(Fornebu, 24 May 2017) Thailand's state enterprise TOT has today announced that Telenor's Thai subsidiary dtac has been selected as the preferred partner for 4G services on TOT's 2300 MHz spectrum.

"I am pleased that TOT has selected dtac as a preferred partner for its 2300 MHz spectrum. Thailand is an important market for us, with its high and growing demand for mobile data services. The partnership provides clarity on our spectrum position in Thailand. Access to significant spectrum resources both the 2100 MHz and the 2300 MHz frequency bands will make us well positioned to continue to serve our Thai customers with quality services", says Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor Group.

TOT holds 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz frequency band until 2025. According to the partnership proposal, dtac will build a network based on this spectrum and have the right to utilize up to 60% of the capacity in this network, for a fixed annual fee of THB 4.5 billion (approx. NOK 1.1 billion) .

TOT and dtac have the ambition to sign a final agreement in the fourth quarter of 2017. Prior to this, the parties will conclude negotiations of term and conditions, and secure approvals with necessary governmental agencies.

