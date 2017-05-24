

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 100.96 points or 0.51 percent to 19,714.24, off a high of 19,782.81 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on the back of a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining almost 11 percent, Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is up 0.5 percent.



Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric unit said it has reached a deal to borrow $800 million. In addition, the Nikkei business daily reported that Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan will speak with Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa in Tokyo today to settle their dispute over the planned sale of Toshiba's memory chip unit.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is rising almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent, while JXTG Holdings is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is rising almost 4 percent, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Kansai Electric Power are advancing almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Meidensha Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary May numbers for the Nikkei manufacturing PMI tdoay.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session amid lingering optimism about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-business policy agenda after the Trump administration unveiled its first budget proposal. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial pullback in new home sales in the month of April.



The Dow rose 43.08 points or 0.2 percent to 20,937.91, the Nasdaq inched up 5.09 points or 0.1 percent to 6,138.71 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.40 points or 0.2 percent at 2,398.42.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inventories data that may show stockpiles continued to dwindle from record levels. July WTI oil settled at $51.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.34 or 0.7 percent.



