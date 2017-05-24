

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street after the Trump administration unveiled its first budget proposal.



However, gains are muted as investors look ahead to the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later today. Investors also digested news that Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to A1 from Aa3 and changed its outlook to stable from negative.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street after the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan. Investors are cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 8.90 points or 0.15 percent to 5,769.10, after rising to a high of 5,775.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.4 points or 0.13 percent to 5,810.20.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent.



Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Banking and Westpac are down less than 0.1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower despite an increase in crude oil prices. Oil Search is down 0.2 percent and Santos is declining 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are also weak after gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent.



SurfStitch shares are in a trading halt until Friday as the online sports apparel retailer assesses a A$100 million class action lawsuit filed against it.



Ardent Leisure, the operator of Dreamworld theme park, said it is looking at potential development opportunities for the Gold Coast theme park's 'prime real estate'. The company's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



Programmed Maintenance Services reported a turnaround to profit for the full year ended March 31 on a 21 percent increase in revenue. The labor hire and maintenance group's shares are gaining almost 3 percent.



Sigma Healthcare is exploring legal action against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group for alleged breach of a supply agreement. The company's shares are losing almost 26 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that a leading index for the Australian economy declined in April, easing 0.12 percent. That follows the 0.08 percent increase in March.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of construction work completed in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, standing at A$46.416 billion. That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous three months.



Australia will also see April figures for skilled vacancies as well as first-quarter data for completed construction work today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes later in the day. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7478, down from US$0.7494 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is rising tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 100.96 points or 0.51 percent to 19,714.24, off a high of 19,782.81 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on the back of a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining almost 11 percent, Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is up 0.5 percent.



Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric unit said it has reached a deal to borrow $800 million. In addition, the Nikkei business daily reported that Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan will speak with Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa in Tokyo today to settle their dispute over the planned sale of Toshiba's memory chip unit.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is rising almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent, while JXTG Holdings is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is rising almost 4 percent, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Kansai Electric Power are advancing almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Meidensha Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary May numbers for the Nikkei manufacturing PMI today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session amid optimism about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-business policy agenda. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial pullback in new home sales in the month of April.



The Dow rose 43.08 points or 0.2 percent to 20,937.91, the Nasdaq inched up 5.09 points or 0.1 percent to 6,138.71 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.40 points or 0.2 percent at 2,398.42.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inventories data that may show stockpiles continued to dwindle from record levels. July WTI oil settled at $51.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.34 or 0.7 percent.



