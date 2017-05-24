TechShop Japan Limited Phone: +81-3-5797-7110 Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary TechShop Japan Limited today announced their collaboration with \QUANTUM Inc., a subsidiary of TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc., to create new business opportunities in TechShop Tokyo's DIY membership-based workshop. Together, TechShop Japan and \QUANTUM will increase the customer base and strengthen education programs, expanding their services for corporations, individuals and students.This initiative is based on an agreement for Fujitsu to transfer a 15% stake in TechShop Japan to TBWA\HAKUHODO.BackgroundSince opening in April 2016, TechShop Japan has hosted events and workshops with more than 3,000 visitors. The company also has more than 700 members that include large corporations, startups, creators, individuals and students. They have engaged in collaborative projects and launched new businesses, contributing to an ecosystem of co-creation. TechShop Japan and \QUANTUM have now decided to collaborate in order to expand such systems and accelerate innovation.Initiatives through this CollaborationAs a strategic partner of \QUANTUM that endeavors to generate new businesses, TechShop Japan will develop a variety of programs rolling out from the first half of fiscal 2017.1. Corporate/Business ProgramsTechShop Tokyo will serve large corporations and startups through consulting, project design and incubation to support new businesses and product/service development. It will offer a manufacturing workshop program for professionals and creators skilled in advertising and web design. TechShop Tokyo will also offer courses on team building through manufacturing and prototyping training.2. Programs for IndividualsTechShop Tokyo will offer a workshop program for individual manufacturers on "Instructables", the largest manufacturing community site in the U.S., where users can share ideas and information on relevant processes and materials.TechShop Tokyo will also offer a STEAM education(1) program to provide programming and manufacturing experience for middle school and high school students.Comments from the CompaniesAkihiko Imai, President & CEO, TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc.TBWA\HAKUHODO has generated numerous advertising and communication ideas using the tool DISRUPTION, which can find unconventional visions. We are extremely pleased about \QUANTUM becoming our strategic partner and hope our synergy with TechShop Japan will bring DISRUPTION; to life, transcending the boundaries of traditional advertising and communications.Mitsuru Takamatsu, President and CEO, \QUANTUM Inc.As a startup studio, \QUANTUM is promoting to create new businesses through co-creation between large companies and startups. By providing programs that invoke familiarity with manufacturing, the company will improve people's lives through business and product development.(1) STEAM educationSTEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This is a form of education that instill interests in technology and manufacturing among children, thereby developing their skills for creating innovation in the future.About TechShop, Inc. and TechShop Japan LimitedTechShop is a membership-based, open-access DIY workshop with nine locations around the U.S. It was established in 2006 as a driving force behind America's maker movement. From December 2014, TechShop, Inc., Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc. launched "TechShop Inside! - Powered by Fujitsu" as an initiative to promote the maker movement in the U.S. Subsequently investments made by Fujitsu led to the October 2015 establishment of TechShop Japan, which in April 2016 opened in Minato, Tokyo's ARK Mori Building as TechShop Tokyo, the first TechShop in Asia.About TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc.TBWA\HAKUHODO is a full-service agency that has grown rapidly in the ten years since its founding. TBWA\HAKUHODO has won numerous awards including Advertising Age's 'International Agency of the Year' in 2012 and Campaign Asia-Pacific's 'North Asia Creative Agency of the Year' in 2010 and 2011, and 'Japan Creative Agency of the Year' in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 as well as 'Japan Digital Agency of the Year' in 2016.About \QUANTUM Inc.\QUANTUM is a startup studio for both corporate innovation and startups, which spun off from its parent company TBWA\HAKUHODO in 2016. From its creative diversity through engineering, design, and business, \QUANTUM offers joint product/business development, corporate accelerator programs, and innovation/strategic partnership consulting for its partners.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. 