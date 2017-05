BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure of future economic activity in Eurozone increased further in April, survey figures from the Conference Board showed Tuesday.



The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, or LEI, for the euro area climbed 0.7 percent monthly in April, following a 0.6 percent rise each in February and March.



The coincident index, which measures current economic activity, edged up 0.1 percent in April, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



