NOKIA: Nokia begins first key tests on 4.5GHz band with DOCOMO to develop 5G ecosystem in Japan

Nokia works with NTT DOCOMO to test applications using 5G base station and the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform end-user device

Demonstrates potential of Nokia 5G FIRST to deliver enhanced broadband at vastly greater scale

Showcase at 5G Tokyo Bay Summit 2017 signals start of 5G trials in the Tokyo area

24 May 2017

Tokyo, Japan - Nokia is to develop the 5G ecosystem with leading Japanese operator NTT DOCOMO, INC. in Japan to prepare for the upcoming introduction of the next generation wireless network. The collaboration - which uses the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform - will commence with the key interoperability testing of multi-vendor technology using the 4.5GHz frequency band.

5G will deliver high speeds and low latency in support of a new generation of broadband applications, meeting new requirements for connecting people and devices, especially in megacities such as Tokyo. Nokia will conduct trials of 5G technology with DOCOMO in the Tokyo metropolitan area throughout 2017, with particular focus on busy tourist, shopping and business locations as well as at key public events hosted by the operator.

The tests will use the Nokia 5G FIRST solution, incorporating the Nokia AirScale base station transmitting over a 5G radio interface to the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform. The companies will test end-to-end applications over the air between the base station and the device on the 4.5GHz frequency band, which is one of the candidate bands for 5G in Japan. The Nokia 5G FIRST solution is based on early-adopters radio specifications that define a common interface to allow equipment from multiple vendors to connect over a 5G radio network.

Nokia is working with industry leaders around the globe to deliver a 5G infrastructure that will meet the massive broadband needs of a variety of industries and applications.

Seizo Onoe, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of NTT DOCOMO, said: "This is a vital first step to allow us to ensure that we have the 5G network infrastructure available for when we commercially introduce the technology, with an ecosystem of device vendors to offer our subscribers the best possible choice and highest quality."

Asha Keddy, vice president and general manager of Next Generation and Standards in the Communication and Devices Group at Intel, said: "Intel believes key collaborations such as this one driving ecosystem partner trials and early deployments are critical to building successful 5G technologies and accelerating the vast benefits they will bring to users. We are excited to be part of this interoperability testing in Japan using the 4.5GHz radio spectrum as part of the 5G end-to-end solution."

Jae Won, head of Nokia Japan, added: "This trial is an important milestone for the development of 5G in Japan, which will be one of the first countries in the world to adopt the technology. Furthermore, the initiative is an important step forward in our collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, as well as other key technology partners, as we develop a technology that will meet the ever-growing demands of huge numbers of people living in megacities."

A demonstration of the end-to-end tests supporting low-latency 4K video streaming and other 5G applications will be given at the Nokia booth at 5G Tokyo Bay Summit 2017.

About the technology

Nokia AirScale Active Antenna using Massive MIMO technology with digital beamforming to provide enhanced cell range, maximized performance at the cell edge and increased spectral efficiency

Nokia 5G FIRST using early-adopters radio specifications to support multi-vendor end user devices over the 5G radio interface and incorporating the Nokia AirScale base station and Nokia AirFrame data center technology

Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform end-user device based on early-adopters specifications to support over the air connectivity to the Nokia AirScale base station.

