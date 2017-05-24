SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the company's new regional headquarters in Singapore to meet increasing demand for DevOps and digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

As part of its aggressive global expansion strategy, Puppet is establishing Singapore as its APJ hub, and planning to make significant hires locally in software development, technical services, and go-to-market functions.

"Puppet has evolved to become a global automation standard, and we are investing heavily in Singapore and the entire APJ region to better serve the accelerated market opportunity," said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO, Puppet. "More enterprises in the region are adopting DevOps and pushing for a digital transformation to maximise the business potential of their software investments."

"We have always seen APJ as an important part of our global development plan. Singapore is well-known for fostering innovation and has a strong technology ecosystem with top-notch talent, and a large regional and multi-national customer presence, making it the perfect place for us to establish a regional hub. Through further strategic expansion, Puppet will enable more companies in APJ to power modern software deployment and better manage their infrastructure."

Investment in Singapore

To drive continued growth worldwide and increase Puppet's capabilities to execute in APJ, the company also announced today the new appointment of Darryl McKinnon, most recently from Cisco Systems, as Vice President and Managing Director for the entire region, who will be based in Singapore.

"Puppet's momentum and expansion underscore a global need to continually deploy and manage mission critical software in the enterprise," said Darryl McKinnon. "With Singapore as our hub, Puppet will enable high-performing organisations in APJ to achieve their growth, profitability and productivity goals."

Puppet's investments in Singapore and across the APJ region include:

APJ Headquarters: The Singapore office will serve as the APJ headquarters and offer a multi-faceted capability including sales, pre-sales, marketing, consulting, support, training and R&D.

Partnering with the Economic Development Board for growth: Puppet is partnering with Singapore Economic Development Board to accelerate market entry and create the right ecosystem for innovation around Puppet's technology.

Extended training opportunities: Having trained professionals available on the ground in Singapore is critical to investing in local success. Puppet is integrating its leading curriculum into university course offerings to provide expert training and teach best practices for managing infrastructure.

New routes to market and enhanced alliances: With a bigger presence in the region, Puppet will be able to forge new routes to market, as well as deepen existing relationships with companies like Deloitte in Australia, Networld and JTP in Japan.

Japanese product availability: To support further growth in the region, Puppet recently announced availability of its flagship offering, Puppet Enterprise, localised for Japan -- a move that helps Japanese customers accelerate modern software deployment and better manage global infrastructures.

Open source innovation and community: Puppet leads the world's largest and most vibrant community focused on modern automation. The expanded Puppet presence in APJ deepens engagement with that community, fueling ecosystem growth and open source innovation throughout the region.

"We welcome Puppet's decision to house their Asian R&D center in Singapore. It attests to our attractiveness as the digital capital of Asia, and our role as a strategic node in helping companies accelerate their innovations for the region," said Kiren Kumar, Assistant Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board. "Such investments not only bolster Singapore's innovation ecosystem but also provides Singaporeans with opportunities to be at the forefront of ideating, designing and building new products and solutions for the global marketplace."

Asia-Pacific and Japan expansion

Puppet's expansion into APJ forms part of a rapid growth phase for the company. In the past 12 months, Puppet added more than 250 new enterprise customers to its growing roster of over 37,000 companies around the world, including more than 75 of the Fortune 100. The new Singapore office is Puppet's second location in APJ, alongside Sydney, which the company is also substantially expanding.

These elements support the company's mission of empowering every organisation to significantly reduce the time it takes to provide the most effective and modern software to achieve business goals.

