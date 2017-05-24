SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Goodix (SHSE: 603160), premier developer of human interface and biometric solutions for mobile devices, today announced that Huawei has adopted Goodix's innovative fingerprint sensor solution for its new generation MateBook computer, the MateBook X. Launched today in Berlin, Germany and aimed at extreme experience, the slim and stylish MateBook X is packed with powerful performance, including Goodix's world-leading fingerprint sensor, making it the first Windows Notebook equipped with the "One Step Power-On and Login" function.

Exclusively provided by Goodix, the innovative fingerprint authentication solution enables enhanced security and usability. The independent fingerprint sensor is integrated into a power button embedded with One Step Power-On and Login features, allowing users to activate and unlock devices simultaneously with a single touch.

The cutting edge solution also features a Transport Layer Security (TLS) embedded in the chip, ensuring secure communications between the chip and the system and providing highly secured fingerprint authentication. The fingerprint authentication algorithm developed by Goodix enables highly accurate fingerprint identification and faster unlock speed. The fingerprint sensor solution supports a wide variety of covered, coatings and Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™) solutions, providing greater design flexibility to manufacturers.

Goodix has been making important milestones since the company introduced its first fingerprint sensor solution in 2014. With an emphasis on R&D investment, a relentless drive to continuously innovate and enhance solutions, the company has today become a premier industry leader, with its solutions being widely deployed in mobile devices from global leading brands. Goodix also successfully pioneered the commercial application of fingerprint authentication solution into personal computers (PC) and tablets. Goodix and Huawei's collaboration on the all-new MateBook X marks a new era of fingerprint authentication technology applied to PC and tablet products. Goodix's fingerprint authentication products are also deployed in Huawei's flagship P10 and P10 Plus smartphones.

From May 30th to June 3rd, Goodix will bring its latest biometric and human interface solutions for mobile phones, tablets and wearables to COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2017. Please visit Goodix's booth M1319a at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center to see the cutting-edge technology in action.

About Goodix:

Goodix, a premier developer and provider of fingerprint and touchscreen solutions for mobile phones, tablets and wearables, currently holds a diversified portfolio of fingerprint authentication solutions that provides excellent flexibility to suit the varying preferences from consumers and partners such as Live Finger Detection™, Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™), Glass-covered and Coating button sensors. In addition, Goodix has been actively involved in assisting Alipay and China UnionPay with reviewing industry standards for fingerprint authentication. As an increasing number of top-tier handset manufacturers adopting fingerprints solutions from the company, Goodix will continue expanding its partner network to lead innovation in the biometrics authentication market.

