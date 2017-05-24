Xait Launches on G-Cloud

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

G-Cloud is the United Kingdom's procurement framework that allows public sector IT buyers to easily and cost-effectively award contracts. G-Cloud avoids the time-consuming and costly nature of traditional procurement processes by allowing more efficient route to market than any other framework.

About Xait

Xait is a software company helping its customers optimize their complex document centric business processes resulting in increased efficiency, quality, security and control. More information at: xait.com

As a newly listed supplier, Xait is able to offer their cloud-based services via the UK's Digital Marketplace, allowing time and cost savings that encourage buyers to use the G-Cloud framework. The advantages for Xait's existing and potential customers in utilizing the G-Cloud framework are:

You can talk directly with Xait, thus gaining a more in-depth understanding of our capabilities

Allows direct comparison between Xait and our competitors

Only includes our very latest information and services

The confidence of tendering from a well- established and respected repository of suppliers in the IT industry

What is XaitPorter?



XaitPorter is a cloud-based software that enables several contributors to work on the same document at the same time. Teams can become more efficient and productive, while functionality includes built-in workflow, easy reuse of content, automatic formatting, layout and numbering. With XaitPorter, companies can simplify complexitywhen writing their business critical documents.

We encourage you to take a closer look at https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/services/179015164457785

Contact:

Christer Bjoernoe-Husa

Senior Business Development Manager - Team Lead (CF APMP)

+47-926-79-179

cbh@xait.com

https://no.linkedin.com/in/christer-bjorno-husa



Contact:

Marianne Molineaux

Chief Marketing Officer

+47-918-56-797

marianne.molineaux@xait.com

