BOURBON: Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2017

Paris, May 24, 2017

Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2017

The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of BOURBON SA Corporation was held on May 23, 2017 in Paris and chaired by Mr. Jacques de Chateauvieux.

All resolutions were approved and, in particular:

the distribution of a dividend of €0,25 per share in cash or shares;

the renewal of Mr. Guillaume de Chateauvieux and Mr. Baudoin Monnoyeur as directors for three years;

the ratification of the provisional appointment of Ms. Adeline Challon-Kemoun as a director; and the renewal of her term of office for three years;

the appointment as a director for three years of Ms. Elisabeth Van Damme, to replace Mr. Bernhard Schmidt;

the approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating, and granting the components of executive officer compensation for the 2017 fiscal year;

the approval of the components of the compensation due or granted for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 to Jacques de Chateauvieux, Christian Lefevre and Gael Bodénes;

the authorization for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's own shares (buybacks and cancellations of shares);

the renewal of the authorizations enabling the Board of Directors, if it deems appropriate, to make any issuances that may be necessary in the context of the development of the Company's business activities.

The Board of Directors, as a result, comprises ten members including four women, three members of foreign nationality and five independent members. The Board's membership thus provides a complementary range of experiences and cultures.

Focus on the shareholders' approval of the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share in cash or shares

Shareholders will be able to make their choice between June 8 and June 30, 2017 included, by addressing their request to their financial intermediary. The issue price of the new shares for the payment in shares is €9,08 after application of the maximum discount of 10%. The shares will trade ex-dividend on June 8, 2017, and the dividend will be paid in cash or shares on July 17, 2017.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2017 1st Half Results press release September 7, 2017 2017 3rd Quarter Financial information press release November 9, 2017

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 9,300 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to €1,102.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels as of December 31, 2016.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

