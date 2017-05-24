XaitPorter is the Preferred Collaboration Tool Producing License Applications

STAVANGER, Norway, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"98.21% of the production licenseapplications awarded for the APA in 2016 have been entrusted to clientsusing XaitPorter", says Kris Saether, CCO in Xait.

XaitPorter is the standard license round application solution in Norway, and our employees have expertise providing help with streamlining the process for oil companies. Our experienced team can help with your application document structure, as well as offer consultation services during the completion process. Higher quality documents, less overtime, and more applications are only some of the benefits that users of XaitPorter experience.

With the announcement of the APA 2017, there is expected major interest in the application rounds.

APA 2017 is the second largest expansion so far, and the largest expansion yet in the Barents Sea. This is imperative for effective resource management,says The Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mr. Terje Soeviknes.

The importance of integrity in license documentation

If a company canoptimize the use of information and leverage it correctly, they can also better manage risk and ensure regulatory compliance, while operating optimally and achieving a competitive advantage. To improve a document or information centric process, one should have the ability to edit and create content by either adding new content, reviewing and approving the content, or reusing content by both copying and linking to master content, which ensuresintegrity across all of your documents.

In addition, features such as document automation, document assembly and high quality publishing in a secure environment not reliant on files can be key for your decision on what type of solution to elect. Policy-based document creation and workflow approval system designed to dynamically build both standard and custom configured documents based upon pre-defined business rules with the ability to change key values, while the documents and reports are instantly updated is a challenge with a file based solution.

About Xait

Xait is a software company helping its customers optimize their complex document centric business processes resulting in increased efficiency, quality, security and control.

