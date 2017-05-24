

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 145.19 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 144.88.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 2-day highs of 0.8615 and 1.2670 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8626 and 1.2649, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 148.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.29 against the franc.



