ThromboGenics to present THR-317 Pre-clinical Research Findings at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Eye Complications Study Group (EASDec) Meeting in Budapest, Hungary

ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for diabetic eye disease, announced today that it will give a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Eye Complications Study Group (EASDec) Meeting, which is being held in Budapest, Hungary from May 25-27.

The presentation "Targeting placental growth factor attenuates retinal permeability and inflammation in diabetic Akimba mice" which will be given by ThromboGenics' scientist Dr. Tjing-Tjing Hu, will provide further pre-clinical evidence supporting the development of THR-317. The presentation will take place at 10.00am CET, Friday 26 May.

THR-317 is a monoclonal antibody targeting placental growth factor (PlGF), which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with current anti-VEGF drugs. ThromboGenics is currently recruiting patients into a Phase II clinical trial for THR-317 in Europe. First data from this study are expected in Q1 2018.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our cutting-edge research in the field of diabetic eye disease at this important meeting", saidDr. Patrik De Haes, CEO of ThromboGenics nv. "There is a clear unmet medical need for improved treatment options for diabetic eye disease. ThromboGenics is focused on addressing this need and is developing multiple new therapies, including THR-317, each with the potential to improve on the current standard of care for a range of diabetic eye disease indications."

About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics is conducting the CIRCLE study, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating multiple doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).

ThromboGenics is conducting a Phase II clinical study evaluating THR- 317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with anti-VEGF treatments. In addition, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which was in-licensed from Galapagos, are in late stage pre-clinical development.

ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of pharmacological vitreolysis with JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which is now approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular traction in 54 countries worldwide. ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA® via its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US. Novartis commercializes JETREA® outside the United States.

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR.

More information is available at http://www.thrombogenics.com

