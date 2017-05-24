

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased to a 21-month high in March as initially estimated, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.5 in March from 104.7 in February. That was in line with the flash data published on May 10.



Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since June 2015, when it marked 106.2.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, dropped to 114.4 in March from 115.2 in the prior month. The preliminary score for March was 114.6.



At the same time, the lagging index improved to 116.9 in March from 116.0 in the preceding month.



