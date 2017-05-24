

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter funds from operations of FFO 1 totaled 218.2 million euros, 17.1 percent higher than last year's 186.3 million euros, thanks to organic growth. FFO per share grew 17.5 % to 0.47 euro from 0.40 euro a year ago.



FFO 2 was 226.3 million euros, up 16 percent from 195.1 million euros a year ago.



The profit for the period came to 130.7 million euros, a growth of 65 percent from prior year's 79.2 million euros.



The EPRA net asset value or NAV was 17.55 billion euros on March 31, compared to 17.047 billion euros as of December 31, 2016.



EPRA NAV per share was 37.43 euros, compared to 36.58 euros at December end.



In the first three months of the year, rental income increased 6.4 percent to 417.2 million euros from 392.0 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the 2017 fiscal year, Vonovia confirmed strong operating performance. For the FFO 1, the company is now forecasting an increase to between 900 million euros and 920 million euros including conwert. This increases the original FFO 1 forecast, which, excluding conwert, was between 830 million euros and 850 million euros. This will put the FFO 1 around 20 % above the previous year's 760.8 million euros.



Vonovia plans to commission, launch or complete about 2,000 new construction projects in total in 2017.



