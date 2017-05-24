

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-week high of 111.99 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 111.78.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9764 and 1.3537 from early lows of 0.9736 and 1.3510, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.1177 against the euro and 1.2955 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1192 and 1.2977, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 114.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the franc, 1.37 against the loonie, 1.10 against the euro and 1.27 against the pound.



