Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
TH0902010014 T6W THAI BEVERAGE -FGN- BA 1
