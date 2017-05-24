Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
NL0006294274 ENXB EURONEXT N.V. WI EO 1,60
