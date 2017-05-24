Sigfox, the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah), the strategic investment fund of the Government of Malaysia, has acquired a minority stake in the company.

Khazanah joins Alto Invest, Salesforce Ventures, Henri Seydoux, Swen CP, Tamer Group and Total as new investor in Sigfox.

Over the past few years, Sigfox has deployed its presence in South-East Asia by opening up its regional headquarters in Singapore and securing contracts with local channel partners in Taiwan, Hong-Kong, Singapore and Japan, where the network is already present.

"We are proud to welcome Khazanah as an investor. The investment will help Sigfox to further enhance deployment in Asia, while creating new opportunities for the company," said Ludovic Le Moan CEO of Sigfox.

Lazard acted as sole financial advisor to Sigfox, with Skadden acting as legal advisor.

About SIGFOX

Sigfox is the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible.

Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 32 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 covering a population of 562 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to create new innovations on the IoT. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Boston, Dubai, Madrid, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo.

For more information, see www.sigfox.com and follow us on Twitter @sigfox.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005954/en/

Contacts:

SIGFOX

Laurence Collet, +33 7 86 27 36 43

Global Media Relations Manager,

laurence.collet@sigfox.com / press@sigfox.com