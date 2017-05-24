Norgine Launches Ziverel® in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ZIVEREL® designed to protect and repair oesophageal mucosa

Norgine B.V. today announced that ZIVEREL® is now available in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. ZIVEREL® is a Class III medical device for the protective treatment of the oesophageal mucosa. ZIVEREL® is currently the only liquid treatment designed to protect and repair the oesophagus, offering rapid relief from the symptoms of gastro-oesophageal reflux.[1]

Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease is prevalent worldwide, and disease burden may be increasing. It affects up to 20% of the Western population[2] and is associated with a range of risk factors.

Peter Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Norgine said, "We are pleased to make ZIVEREL® available in additional countries including Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. This will ensure that patients have access to this important treatment. ZIVEREL® protects and repairs the gastro-oesophageal mucosa and offers prolonged relief from the symptoms of this burdensome condition."

ZIVEREL® is an over the counter product that does not require a medical prescription. Prices are applicable per market.

ZIVEREL® is already available from Norgine in Spain. Further launches of ZIVEREL® are anticipated throughout 2017.

Norgine has the commercialisation and distribution rights for ZIVEREL® in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

