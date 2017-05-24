ACACIA MINING PLC - Update on the export of metallic mineral concentrates

24 May 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Update on the export of metallic mineral concentrates

Acacia would like to inform the market that the President of Tanzania H.E. Dr. John P. Magufuli is hosting a public presentation this morning at 07:30 UK time, in Swahili, where the Chairman of the first Presidential Committee, made up of academics and industry professionals to investigate the contents of the concentrate containers, will present a report to the President. Acacia has fully co-operated with their work. The report and the findings of the Committee have not been shared with Acacia and it is not clear to what extent they will be disclosed at the presentation this morning. Acacia will provide an update to the market as soon as practical following the President's press conference.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: http://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0)20 7129 7150

Giles Blackham, Investor Relations Manager