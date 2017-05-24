Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Issue of Equity & Notice of General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

24 May 2017

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Firm Placing, Conditional Placing and Open Offer

and

Notice of General Meeting

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM traded UK and Ireland focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of £2.1 million by the placing of 23,999,993 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 11,000,007 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Conditional Placing, each at an issue price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share. Furthermore, it proposes to raise up to a further £1.5 million by the issue of up to a further 24,488,801 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to an Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders, also at an issue price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share.

Highlights:

Firm Placing and Conditional Placing to new and existing institutional and other investors to raise gross proceeds of £2.1 million

Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders to raise gross proceeds of up to a further £1.5 million

Directors have undertaken to make applications to subscribe, in aggregate, for at least 1,370,000 Open Offer Shares representing a participation of at least £82,200

The Firm Placing and Conditional Placing are being undertaken to provide the requisite financing to accelerate Europa's near-term work programme across its industry leading position offshore Atlantic Ireland, including: Pre-Stack Depth Migration processing of 3D seismic over LO 16/2 which has estimated gross mean un-risked Prospective Resources of 553 mmboe across two new pre-rift prospects - interpretation work to take the identified prospects to drillable status; conversion to FEL planned to follow Pre-Stack Depth Migration processing of 3D seismic over FEL 2/13, which has identified combined gross mean un-risked indicative and prospective resources for FEL 2/13 of 1.12 billion boe across nine oil prospects - interpretation work to take the identified prospects to drillable status and complete a CPR Acquiring existing 3D seismic volumes and well data for LO 16/20 and LO 16/21, where several large gas leads have been identified with gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 1.5 TCF in the Greater Corrib area of the Slyne Basin, a hydrocarbon play proven by the Corrib gas field. Planned work also includes reprocessing and remapping ahead of completion of a CPR Reprocessing existing 2D seismic for LO 16/22 and mature various pre-rift and syn-rift leads to prospect status - LO 16/22 is located in the Padraig basin on the eastern margin of the Rockall Trough. Europa has mapped gross mean un-risked indicative resources in the range of 300 to 600 million boe on historic 2D seismic

The Directors believe this near-term work programme will aid Europa in its aim of attracting farm-in partners for the six Irish licences that it does not currently have a farm out partner for

The Open Offer will provide additional funding for: funding the equity share of a 3D seismic survey over the Cloughton gas discovery in PEDL 343 in order to optimise drilling location funding the equity share of a 2D seismic survey over the Hardstoft oil field in PEDL 299 so as to detail the structure and site a well any additional funds will provide further working capital for the Group



A Circular to Shareholders in respect of the Conditional Placing and the Open Offer is expected to be posted later today giving notice of a General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12 June 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the offices of finnCap Ltd, 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ. A copy of the Circular will be available on the Company's website www.europaoil.com

Europa's CEO Hugh Mackay said "The support we have received for this fundraise from new and existing shareholders demonstrates how the market is beginning to recognise the potential for Atlantic Ireland to become a major new hydrocarbon province. Having fully funded our 2017 work programme for our UK onshore licences, including drilling the Holmwood prospect in the Weald and, subject to approval being granted, the development of the Wressle discovery, these funds will enable us to build on the excellent work we have carried out to date across our offshore Ireland licences. Here we have already identified total aggregated gross mean un-risked Prospective Resources of 4.7 billion boe and 1.5 tcf of gas, 2 billion boe of which have been independently audited by ERCE Equipoise.

"Europa has an industry leading position in Atlantic Ireland which is comprised of seven licences covering 5,818 sq km, six play types, three basins, and over 30 prospects and leads. We have set ourselves the target of having at least six drill ready prospects within the next eighteen months. We are now fully funded to accelerate this work and in the process capitalise on any exploration success in the region, be it our own or other operators'. With drilling activity in the region expected to commence in the near term, this is an exciting time for Europa and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress in due course."

Further information

The Conditional Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, the Company obtaining approval from its Shareholders to grant the Board authority to allot the Conditional Placing Shares and to disapply statutory pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply to the allotment of the Conditional Placing Shares. Accordingly, a General Meeting is being convened for the purpose of considering Resolutions which, inter alia, will give the Directors the necessary authorities to allot the Conditional Placing Shares.

The Board is mindful of and grateful for the continuing support received from Shareholders, and accordingly is offering Qualifying Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Fundraising by way of the Open Offer to issue up to 24,488,801 New Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Shareholders. A Circular to Shareholders, setting out full details of the Open Offer and the actions to be taken by Qualifying Shareholders in respect of the Open Offer, is expected to be published later today. The Open Offer is not being underwritten and is not conditional on the Placings.

Qualifying Shareholders subscribing for their full Basic Entitlement under the Open Offer will also be able to request additional Open Offer Shares in accordance with the Excess Entitlement, up to the total number of Open Offer Shares available to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Open Offer.

The Board considers the Fundraising to be in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole, and certain Directors intend to make applications to subscribe for in aggregate at least 1,370,000 Open Offer Shares, including Excess Entitlements, in the Open Offer in respect of their holdings in Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 13 June 2017.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Firm Placing and the Conditional Placing are not conditional on each other. The Firm Placing does not require approval by Shareholders at the General Meeting.

Enquiries:

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement which follows.

SHARE CAPITAL, FIRM PLACING, CONDITIONAL PLACING AND OPEN OFFER STATISTICS

Issue Price 6 pence Number of Existing Ordinary Shares in issue 244,888,011 Number of Firm Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Firm Placing 23,999,993 Number of Conditional Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Conditional Placing 11,000,007 Number of Open Offer Shares to be issued pursuant to the Open Offer* 24,488,801 Aggregate number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising* 59,488,801 New Ordinary Shares as a percentage of the Enlarged Share Capital of the Company following the Fundraising* 19.54 per cent. Number of Ordinary Shares in issue following the Fundraising* 304,376,812 Estimated gross proceeds of the Fundraising* £3.57 million

*Assuming full take up of the Open Offer Shares

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Record Date for the Open Offer 5.00 p.m. on 23 May 2017 Publication and posting of the Circular and Application Form 24 May 2017 Ex-entitlement Date 25 May 2017 Basic Entitlements and Excess Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST for Qualifying Shareholders 25 May 2017 Recommended latest time and date for requested withdrawal of Basic Entitlements and Excess Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 5 June 2017 Latest time and date for depositing Basic Entitlements and Excess Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 6 June 2017 Latest time and date for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only) 3.00 p.m. on 7 June 2017 Latest time and date for receipt of Application Form and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 9 June 2017 Latest time and date for completed Forms of Proxy to be valid at the General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 8 June 2017 General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 12 June 2017 Announcement of the results of the General Meeting and Open Offer 12 June 2017 Admission and dealings in the Firm Placing Shares, the Conditional Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares to commence on AIM 8.00 a.m. on 13 June 2017 CREST accounts credited with Open Offer Shares 13 June 2017 Definitive share certificates for the Open Offer Shares to be dispatched (if appropriate) by no later than 27 June 2017

If any of the details contained in the timetable above should change, the revised time and dates will be notified to Shareholders by means of a Regulatory Information Service (as defined in the AIM Rules) announcement. All events listed in the above timetable are conditional on the conditions in the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional in all respects and, in respect of the Conditional Placing Shares, the passing of Resolution 1 to be proposed at the General Meeting.

In the Circular, all references to times and dates are to dates and times in London, United Kingdom.

If you have any questions on the procedure for acceptance and payment, you should contact Computershare Investor Services PLC, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol, BS99 6AH, telephone: 0370 889 4072 from the UK or +44 370 889 4072 from overseas.

Calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Lines are open from 8.30 a.m. until 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding UK public holidays). Please note that Computershare cannot provide financial advice on the merits of the Fundraising or as to whether or not you should take up your entitlement.

The ISIN code for the Ordinary Shares is GB00B03CJS30. The ISIN code for the Open Offer Basic Entitlements is GB00BF027X24. The ISIN for Open Offer Excess Entitlements is GB00BF027Y31.

The following text is extracted from the Circular:

Introduction

Europa has conditionally raised approximately £1.4 million by the issue of 23,999,993 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and approximately £0.7 million by the issue of up to a further 11,000,007 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Conditional Placing. The Company also announced that it proposed to raise up to a further £1.5 million by the issue of up to a further 24,488,801 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Open Offer, giving a total gross Fundraising of up to approximately £3.6 million.

The Fundraising has been undertaken to provide funding for Europa's near-term work programme and projects. In summary, proceeds from the Placings will be used to fund 3D seismic data processing and reprocessing, CPR production and other geological licence work, offshore Atlantic Ireland, and proceeds from the Open Offer will fund the acquisition of seismic data over certain UK licences and provide additional working capital to the Group. Further details on the specific geological work planned by the Company is set out in paragraph 2 of Part I of the Circular.

The Board is grateful for the continuing support received from all Shareholders, and accordingly wishes to offer Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Fundraising by launching the Open Offer, whereby the Company proposes to issue up to 24,488,801 further New Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Shareholders at the Issue Price.

The Issue Price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a discount of approximately 16.1 per cent. to the closing middle market price of 7.125 pence per Existing Ordinary Share on 23 May 2017, being the last Business Day before the announcement of the Fundraising.

Qualifying Shareholders may subscribe for Open Offer Shares on the basis of 1 Open Offer Share for every 10 Existing Ordinary Shares held on the Record Date. Shareholders subscribing for their full entitlement under the Open Offer may also request additional New Ordinary Shares as an Excess Entitlement, up to the total number of Open Offer Shares available to Qualifying Shareholders under the Open Offer.

The Firm Placing Shares have been conditionally placed at the Issue Price pursuant to existing share issuance authority.

The Conditional Placing Shares have been conditionally placed at the Issue Price, and are conditional, inter alia, upon the passing of Resolution 1 by Shareholders at the General Meeting, notice of which is set out at Part V (Notice of General Meeting) of the Circular.

The Open Offer is conditional on the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional in so far as it relates to the Open Offer, including admission of the Open Offer Shares to trading on AIM.

Admission of the Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares to trading on AIM is expected to occur no later than 8.00 a.m. on 13 June 2017 or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as finnCap and the Company may agree. Neither the Placings nor the Open Offer have been underwritten.

The Firm Placing Shares and the Conditional Placing Shares (consisting of 35,000,000 New Ordinary Shares) will together raise £2.1 million before expenses.

The purpose of this letter is to outline the reasons for, and to explain the terms of, the Fundraising, to explain why the Board considers the Fundraising to be in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and to seek your approval to the Resolutions at the forthcoming General Meeting, to be held at the offices of finnCap Ltd, at 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ on 12 June 2017 at 11.00 a.m. Certain Directors intend to participate in the Fundraising in respect of their own beneficial holdings as set out in paragraph 5 of Part I of the Circular.

Background to and reasons for the Fundraising

The Company is proposing to raise up to £3.6 million (before expenses) pursuant to the Firm Placing, the Conditional Placing and the Open Offer at the Issue Price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share.

The specific geological work that is expected to be funded by the Fundraising is as follows:

Proceeds from the Placings

Pre-Stack Depth Migration processing of 3D seismic over LO 16/2 with interpretation work to take the identified prospects to drillable status; conversion to FEL planned to follow.

Pre-Stack Depth Migration processing of 3D seismic over FEL 2/13 with interpretation work to take the identified prospects to drillable status and complete a CPR.

Acquiring existing 3D seismic volumes and well data for LO 16/20 and LO 16/21, reprocess and remap leading to completion of a CPR.

Reprocessing existing 2D seismic for LO 16/22 with interpretation work to mature identified prospects to drillable status.

The Directors believe this near-term work programme will aid Europa in its aim of attracting farm-in partners for the six Irish licences that it does not currently have a farm out partner for.

Proceeds from the Open Offer

Funding equity share of a 3D seismic survey over the Cloughton gas discovery in PEDL 343 in order to optimise drilling location.

Funding equity share of a 2D seismic survey over the Hardstoft oil field in PEDL 299 so as to detail the structure and site a well.

Any additional funds will provide further working capital for the Group.

Net proceeds of the Fundraising will be used, in summary, as follows: £ million 3D seismic data processing and reprocessing, CPR production and other geological licence work in the Porcupine basin, offshore Atlantic Ireland 1.9 Acquire 3D seismic over Cloughton 1.0 Acquire 2D seismic over Hardstoft 0.2 Working capital Up to 0.5 Total Up to 3.6

The Board believes that the net proceeds of the Fundraising will be sufficient to meet the Group's work programme until the end of 2018 and to meet the Group's working capital requirements for the same period.

The Issue Price and the Placings

The Issue Price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a discount of approximately 16.1 per cent. to the closing price of an Ordinary Share of 7.125 pence on 23 May 2017 (being the latest practicable date prior to the announcement of the Fundraising).

In setting the Issue Price, the Directors have considered the price at which the New Ordinary Shares need to be offered to investors to ensure the success of the Fundraising and have held discussions with a number of key institutional investors who have agreed to subscribe for the New Ordinary Shares at that price. In structuring the Fundraising, the Directors have had regard, among other things, to the current market conditions, the level of the Company's share price and the importance of pre-emption rights to Shareholders.

After considering these factors, the Directors have concluded that the Firm Placing, Conditional Placing and the Open Offer is the most suitable option available to the Company and its Shareholders. The Open Offer component of the Fundraising provides an opportunity for all Qualifying Shareholders to participate by subscribing for Open Offer Shares pro rata to their current holding of Ordinary Shares and to have the opportunity to request Ordinary Shares in excess of their pro rata holding as an Excess Entitlement.

Pursuant to the Firm Placing, 23,999,993 New Ordinary Shares have been conditionally placed with investors at the Issue Price.

A further 11,000,007 New Ordinary Shares have been conditionally placed pursuant to the Conditional Placing with certain institutional investors, including existing Shareholders, subject to the passing of Resolution 1 at the General Meeting.

The Firm Placing and the Conditional Placing are to be effected pursuant to a Placing Agreement, further details of which can be found in paragraph 6.12 of Part IV (Additional Information) of the Circular.

The Board is, as always, mindful that unexpected events, including operational outcomes or events outside the Board's control, may result in the proceeds of the Fundraising being deployed in a differing manner to that set out above or on a differing timescale to that currently envisaged.

Principal terms of the Open Offer

The Board is offering Qualifying Shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for Open Offer Shares on a pre-emptive basis by launching the Open Offer to issue up to 24,488,801 New Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Shareholders at the Issue Price.

The Open Offer is conditional on the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional in so far as it relates to the Open Offer, including admission of the Open Offer Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 13 June 2017 or such later time and/or date (being no later than 5.00 p.m. on 30 June 2017) as finnCap and the Company may agree.

Basic Entitlement

On, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Open Offer, the Company invites Qualifying Shareholders to apply for their Basic Entitlement of Open Offer Shares at the Issue Price. Each Qualifying Shareholder's Basic Entitlement has been calculated on the following basis:

1 Open Offer Share for every 10 Existing Ordinary Shares

held at the Record Date. Basic Entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Ordinary Shares.

Excess Entitlement

Qualifying Shareholders are also invited to apply for additional Open Offer Shares (up to the total number of Open Offer Shares available to Qualifying Shareholders under the Open Offer) as an Excess Entitlement. Any Open Offer Shares not issued to a Qualifying Shareholder pursuant to their Basic Entitlement will be apportioned between those Qualifying Shareholders who have applied for an Excess Entitlement at the sole discretion of the Board. If excess applications are received for more than the total number of Open Offer Shares available following take-up of Open Offer Entitlements, provided that no such applications will be scaled back pro rata to the number of shares applied for by Qualifying Shareholders as an Excess Entitlement. Therefore excess applications may not be satisfied in full. No Qualifying Shareholder shall be required to subscribe for more Open Offer Shares than he or she has specified on the Application Form or through CREST.

Overseas Shareholders

The Open Offer Shares have not been and are not intended to be registered or qualified for sale in any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom. Accordingly, unless otherwise determined by the Company and effected by the Company in a lawful manner, the Application Form will not be sent to Existing Shareholders with registered addresses in any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom since to do so would require compliance with the relevant securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Company reserves the right to treat as invalid any application or purported application for Open Offer Shares which appears to the Company or its agents or professional advisers to have been executed, effected or dispatched in a manner which may involve

a breach of the laws or regulations of any jurisdiction or if the Company or its agents or professional advisers believe that the same may violate applicable legal or regulatory requirements or if it provides an address for delivery of share certificates for Open Offer Shares, or in the case of a credit of Open Offer Shares in CREST, to a CREST member whose registered address would be not be in the UK.

Notwithstanding the foregoing and any other provision of the Circular or the Application Form, the Company reserves the right to permit any Qualifying Shareholder to apply for Open Offer Shares if the Company, in their sole and absolute discretion, are satisfied that the transaction in question is exempt from, or not subject to, the legislation or regulations giving rise to the restrictions in question.

Part III (Terms and Conditions of the Open Offer) of the Circular, together with the accompanying Application Form in the case of Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders, contains the terms and conditions of the Open Offer.

If a Qualifying Shareholder does not wish to apply for Open Offer Shares, he should not complete or return the Application Form or send a USE message through CREST.

EIS/VCT Schemes

The Directors do not expect the Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares to constitute qualifying holding for VCT Schemes and to satisfy the requirements for tax relief under the EIS therefore the Company has not applied for confirmation from HMRC in this regard.

Directors' shareholdings

Certain Directors, being Hugh Mackay, Phil Greenhalgh and Roderick Corrie, have undertaken to make applications to participate the Open Offer and will make applications to subscribe, in aggregate, for at least 1,370,000 Open Offer Shares, as detailed in the table below:

Director As at the date of this Announcement As at Admission Number of Ordinary Shares held Number of Open Offer Shares subscribed for Number of Ordinary Shares held* Percentage of Enlarged Share Capital** Colin Bousfield 273,958 nil 273,958 0.09 Hugh Mackay 3,392,239 1,200,000 4,592,239 1.51 Phil Greenhalgh 520,973 85,000 605,973 0.20 William Ahlefeldt-Luarvig 33,752,442 nil 33,752,442 11.09 Roderick Corrie 805,287 85,000 890,287 0.29

* assuming each Director's application for Open Offer Shares is satisfied in full

** assuming no outstanding warrants or options are exercised between the date of the Circular and Admission and also assuming full subscription under the Open Offer, including by the Directors as set out in this table

*** includes Ordinary Shares to be applied for under the Excess Entitlement facility

General Meeting

The Board is seeking the approval of Shareholders at the General Meeting to allot the Conditional Placing Shares.

A notice convening the General Meeting, which is to be held at the offices of finnCap Ltd, at 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ at 11.00 a.m. on 12 June 2017, is set out at Part V of the Circular.

