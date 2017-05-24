PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Notice of AGM

NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release - May 24, 2016
PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant to hold Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2017
Chelyabinsk, Russia - May 23, 2017 - The Board of Directors of PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant ("PJSC CZP") (LSE, MOEX: CHZN) adopted a decision to hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC CZP on June 27, 2017.
The Board of Directors of PJSC CZP has set June 03, 2017 as the record date for preparing the list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting.
Shareholders can participate in the meeting personally or submit voting ballots which will be counted for the purposes of the meeting's quorum.
Completed voting ballots should be forwarded to the following addresses:
PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant, 24 Sverdlovsky Trakt, Chelyabinsk 454008, Russian Federation.
JSC "VRK", 16 Dobrolyubova Street, 5th floor, Yekaterinburg, 620014, Russian Federation.
The deadline for submission of completed voting ballots: June 25, 2017.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at the following venue: The Conference Hall of the plant administration building (bldg. 4), situated at: 24 Sverdlovsky Trakt, Chelyabinsk, Russian Federation.
The Annual General Meeting will start at 10:00AM (local time), with the registration of meeting participants beginning at 09:00AM (local time).
The Annual General Meeting will address the following agenda items:
The adoption of the annual report and annual financial statements, including the profit and loss account of PJSC CZP based on the results of the 2016 year.
Distribution of profits and losses of PJSC CZP based on the results of the 2016 year.
The election of the Board of PJSC CZP Directors.
The election of the PJSC CZP Audit Commission.
The appointment of the PJSC CZP external auditors.
The approval of an interested party transaction in relation to the obtaining of directors and officers liability insurance for PJSC CZP.
The determination of the cost for the provision of directors and officers liability insurance for PJSC CZP.
The approval of the new edition of the PJSC CZP Corporate Governance Code.
The introduction of amendments and additions to the PJSC CZP Charter.
The Board of Directors of PJSC CZP has decided to recommend to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC CZP not to declare or pay annual dividends based on the results of the 2016 year. Retained earnings at the amount of RUB 3,964,713 thousand based on 2016 results to allocate to finance investment activity of the Company.
The information (materials) that must be provided to shareholders in preparation for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting will be on display from June 07, 2017 (in weekdays during working hours from 10:00AM to 04:00PM) at the Department of legal and property relations of PJSC CZP: 24 Sverdlovsky Trakt, Chelyabinsk, Russia, 454008.
About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant
Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2016 the plant produced 174,803 tonnes of saleable SHG zinc.
According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2016 was RUB 30,347 mln and EBITDA was RUB 6,964 mln.
CZP ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.
Investor and Media Contacts:
Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ru
Tel: +7 (351) 799-01-52