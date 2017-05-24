PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Notice of AGM

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - May 24, 2016

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant to hold Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2017

Chelyabinsk, Russia - May 23, 2017 - The Board of Directors of PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant ("PJSC CZP") (LSE, MOEX: CHZN) adopted a decision to hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC CZP on June 27, 2017.

The Board of Directors of PJSC CZP has set June 03, 2017 as the record date for preparing the list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders can participate in the meeting personally or submit voting ballots which will be counted for the purposes of the meeting's quorum.

Completed voting ballots should be forwarded to the following addresses:

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant, 24 Sverdlovsky Trakt, Chelyabinsk 454008, Russian Federation.

JSC "VRK", 16 Dobrolyubova Street, 5th floor, Yekaterinburg, 620014, Russian Federation.

The deadline for submission of completed voting ballots: June 25, 2017.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the following venue: The Conference Hall of the plant administration building (bldg. 4), situated at: 24 Sverdlovsky Trakt, Chelyabinsk, Russian Federation.

The Annual General Meeting will start at 10:00AM (local time), with the registration of meeting participants beginning at 09:00AM (local time).

The Annual General Meeting will address the following agenda items: