SRV strengthens its role as hospital builder by implementing new Siltasairaala Hospital at Meilahti



SRV will further strengthen its position as Finland's largest builder of hospitals and healthcare projects. The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa HUS has selected SRV to implement the Siltasairaala Hospital, the largest construction project in its history. The target budget of the Siltasairaala Hospital, with respect to SRV, is EUR 230 million. The final project management contractor agreement will be signed at the beginning of June.



"The combined value of our hospital and healthcare projects currently under way is already EUR 650 million, and the Siltasairaala Hospital will increase our order backlog significantly when construction begins. SRV has strong experience in the construction of healthcare facilities and demanding special premises. The Siltasairaala Hospital will be built by our top professionals, who have experience of, among other projects, the Women's Hospital and the New Children's Hospital, both of which will be neighbours of the future Siltasairaala Hospital. In addition, we have successfully implemented with HUS a number of other projects in recent years," says SRV's Juha Toimela, Senior Vice President, Operations in Finland.



The Siltasairaala Hospital will be implemented as a joint project management contract with a target budget. This form of implementation has created a good basis for cooperation, and SRV has been set qualitative targets as well as a timetable and cost target.



The project will be launched immediately in June with a development phase that will run to the end of the year. The actual construction work of the hospital will begin in early 2018, at which time the project will be entered in SRV's order backlog. The construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.



The Siltasairaala Hospital will have a gross floor area of approximately 70,000 m2, and it will replace the Töölö Hospital and some of the functions of the present Department of Oncology. The Siltasairaala Hospital will be located between the Meilahti Tower Hospital and the current Department of Oncology building. The new building will connect these hospitals both operationally and in terms of premises.



"Our strong role as a hospital builder is reflected throughout Finland. Other projects under way include the new building project in the front yard at TAYS Central Hospital in Tampere, the construction of the completely new Hospital Nova in Jyväskylä, and the Kalasatama health and wellness centre in Helsinki, which will be completed this autumn," adds Toimela.



Juha Toimela, SVP, Business Operations in Finland, tel. +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@srv.fi Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, tel. +358 50 598 9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



