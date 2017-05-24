B&B TOOLS: Publication of an information brochure ahead of the EGM of Shareholders in B&B TOOLS on 14 June 2017 to resolve on distribution of Momentum Group and election of a new Board of Directors

As previously announced in a press release on 22 May 2017, the Board of Directors of B&B TOOLS AB (publ) has resolved to propose that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in B&B TOOLS on 14 June 2017 resolves to distribute the shares in the subsidiary Momentum Group AB to the shareholders of B&B TOOLS. In connection with the planned distribution, the Election Committee of B&B TOOLS has also proposed that a new Board of Directors of B&B TOOLS be elected, a proposal that will be resolved on by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 June 2017.

To provide B&B TOOLS' shareholders with supplementary information ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 June 2017, B&B TOOLS has prepared an information brochure. The information brochure was published today and is available on B&B TOOLS' website (under the tab Corporate Governance / General Meeting of Shareholders / Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders). The information brochure will also be distributed by post to directly registered shareholders in Sweden.

Please download the information brochure ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in B&B TOOLS AB on 14 June 2017 by the attached link.

Stockholm, 24 May 2017

B&B TOOLS AB (publ)

