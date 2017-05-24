The U.S, International Trade Commission decided late tonight to move forward under Section 202 of the Trade Act of 1974 to investigate whether the bankrupt module maker deserves protection from its Chinese competitors.One day after one of bankrupt module manufacturer Suniva"s largest creditors was exposed for trying to blackmail the Chinese Chamber of Commerce into paying $55 million to make its trade complaint go away, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is moving forward with an investigation of Suniva's complaint.

Investigation No. TA-201-75, the official number the ITC has assigned Suniva's filing, will "determine whether crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells (whether or not partially or fully assembled into other products) are being imported into the United States in such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of serious injury, or the threat thereof, to the domestic industry producing an article like or directly competitive with the imported articles."

A Suniva researcher in happier times.

U.S. Department of Energy

If this were considered a routine investigation, the ITC would have to make its injury determination by Sept. 14 - one day after the conclusion of Solar Power International in Las Vegas. But the ITC has labeled the investigation "extremely complicated" (who knew trade disputes could be so complicated?), which means that it could take an additional 30 days to render its decision.

At the moment, however, it expects to render its decision on Sept. 22, with an official report submitted to President Donald J. Trump by Nov. 13.

"We are pleased that the Commission has taken this next step and initiated the investigation of this case. The company looks forward to working with the Commission as our petition moves forward," ...

