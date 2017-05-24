MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences:

MorphoSys Investor & Analyst Event at ASCO 2017:

Date: June 5, 2017, 6:30 p.m. CDT (June 6, 2016, 0:30 a.m. BST, 1:30 a.m. CEST)

Venue: Chicago, IL, USA

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys will hold an Investor & Analyst Event at the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting. Clinical data published at the medical conference will be presented.

The link to webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 14, 2017, 10:00 a.m. PDT (06:00 p.m. BST, 07:00 p.m. CEST)

Venue: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, USA

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

dbAccess Berlin Conference

Date: June 22, 2017, 1:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. EDT)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

A PDF version of all presentations will be provided at www.morphosys.com.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is committed to developing exceptional new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. A leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies today, MorphoSys is driven by the ambition of creating the most valuable pipeline of biopharmaceuticals in the biotechnology industry. Based on its proprietary technology platforms, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 110 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which is currently in clinical development.

In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates from the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

