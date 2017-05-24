Chiasso - Appway has moved to a new office in Chiasso, which will serve as one of the company's two research and development hubs, the training campus for Appway Academy, and a base for partners and clients to meet with analysts and experts in Ticino.

Located on the Centro Valsangiacomo, Appway's second-largest facility has three floors and 2,000 square meters of space. It features an urban loft design with large open workspaces and natural lighting. Appway Academy's dedicated training center is large enough to host up to 100 trainees, and is already holding a variety of courses for clients, partners, and employees.

Appway plans to keep recruiting engineers from top universities to join the workspace in Chiasso and its other offices around the world. Andrea Buzzi, ...

