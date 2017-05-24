

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's GfK consumer sentiment data for June is due to be released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is seen unchanged at 10.2 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against teh yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound. Against the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8616 against the pound, 1.0916 against the Swiss franc, 1.1177 against the U.S. dollar and 125.19 against the yen.



