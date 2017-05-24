Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gröhn Juha Legal Person Position: Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91_20170524082527_3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Atria Oyj LEI: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009006548 Volume: 82 Unit price: 11,23000 Euro Volume: 38 Unit price: 11,23000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 11,24000 Euro Volume: 9 Unit price: 11,24000 Euro Volume: 205 Unit price: 11,24000 Euro Volume: 66 Unit price: 11,24000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 11.23760 Euro



Hanne Kortesoja, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358400638839