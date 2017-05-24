

May 24, 2017



Crossword Cybersecurity plc Completion of Placing



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword' or the 'Company'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a Placing of 63,158 new Ordinary Shares of £0.05 per share par value in Crossword ('Ordinary Shares') ('Placing Shares') at a subscription price of £2.30 per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price') raising gross proceeds totalling £145,263.



Placing Shares have been issued to the following substantial shareholder



+------------+--------------------------+-------------+------------------------+ | | Holding prior to the | Number of | Immediately following | | | announcement of the | Placing |Admission of the Placing| | | Placing | Shares | | | | | acquired | | | | | pursuant to | | | | | the Placing | | +------------+-------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+ | | Number of| % of issued| Number of| Number of|% of issued| | | Ordinary| share| Ordinary| Ordinary| share| | | Shares| capital| Shares| Shares| capital| +------------+-------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+ |Brenlen | 131,579| 4.22%| 31,579| 163,158| 5.13%| |Jinkens | | | | | | +------------+-------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+



SHARE CAPITAL FOLLOWING THE PLACING



Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on NEX Growth Market. It is expected that Admission of the Shares will become effective and that dealings will commence in the Placing Shares by 8.00 a.m. on 25 May 2017.



Following admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 3,183,408 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Crossword Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



Further information, please contact:



Tom Ilube- CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com



NEX Exchange Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)207 251 3762



NEX Exchange Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



