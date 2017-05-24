

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the U.K.'s terror threat to 'critical' from 'severe' and Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China, citing concerns over a slowing economy and growing debt.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed as investors await the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting later in the day for further clues as to the pace and timing of possible interest rate hikes through the end of the year.



The U.S. dollar pulled away from recent 6-1/2 month lows after the Trump administration's 2018 budget proposal released Tuesday showed trillions of dollars of cuts to federal spending and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get tax reform passed by the end of the year.



Oil prices rose for a fifth straight session ahead of OPEC's key meeting Thursday, while gold held steady after falling in the previous session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session as a surge in bond yields lifted banking stocks and investors shrugged off mixed economic readings on the housing market, manufacturing and services sectors. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets eked out modest gains on Tuesday as upbeat economic reports from Germany, France and the euro zone helped investors shrug off worries over U.S. political risks and the lack of progress on Greek debt talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent in view of the terrorist attack in Manchester late on Monday evening.



