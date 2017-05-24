

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported first-quarter total Group sales of 2.86 billion pounds, an increase of 5.0% from prior year, on reported basis. In constant currency, sales were down 0.9%. Like-for-like sales were down 0.6% reflecting continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption from ONE Kingfisher plan.



Véronique Laury, CEO, said: 'Strong performance in Screwfix and Poland continues, though performance in France remains weak. In addition, we are experiencing some business disruption given the volume of change, as we clear old ranges, remerchandise new ranges and continue the roll out of our unified IT platform. However, we are on track to deliver our Year 2 strategic milestones.'



