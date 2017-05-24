Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A., the parent company of all the activities of Carrefour in Brazil (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), filed yesterday with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) a draft preliminary prospectus in the context of the previously-announced project to list its shares on the Novo Mercado. The draft prospectus notably contains historical financial information related to Grupo Carrefour Brasil. A summary of the main information is set forth below.

BRL million1 2014 2015 2016 Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Net sales 34,812 39,217 44,957 10,472 11,227 Adjusted EBITDA2 2,358 2,867 3,381 683 729 EBIT 1,781 2,281 2,655 511 545 Net income 737 985 1,363 182 199 Net income Group share 528 766 1,174 136 161

Such historical information and other data about our Brazilian operations will be available in Portuguese on the website of the CVM.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Brazil. Atacadão S.A. has filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) a request for registration of an initial public offering of shares. Any such public offering of shares shall take place, should market conditions permit to do so, by means of the offering documents to be released in compliance with the Brazilian securities regulation, including Portuguese language Prospectuses. Investors must carefully read the Prospectuses, especially the "Risk Factors" section of Atacadão's Prospectuses and Reference Form, prior to making any investment in Atacadão's shares, if and when any offering takes place.

This press release is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Securities of Atacadão have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act.

1 Group reference exchange rates EUR/BRL: 3.12 for 2014, 3.67 for 2015, 3.82 for 2016, 4.29 for Q1 2016 and 3.35 for Q1 2017

2 Adjusted for logistics depreciation and amortization, holding costs and non-recurring items

