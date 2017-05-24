C-RAD claims the ownership rights of the invention described in the patent application "Ionizing radiation detecting device" from Beamocular. The case was filed with the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm on May 22, 2017. A US patent application for invention was filed by Beamocular on March 2, 2015, followed by a PCT application on March 2, 2016. The founder and CEO of Beamocular, Kristofer Maad was previously employed by C-Rad as the CEO of C-RAD Imaging AB until September 2014, and Maad is named as the only inventor in the Beamocular patent application. C-RAD Imaging AB is a subsidiary of C-RAD focused on the development of a portal imaging and dosimetry device. The disputed invention is closely related to the research and development for C-RAD's imaging detector for which C-RAD Imaging has filed its own patent application in 2013. The detector has not been commercialized yet.



C-RAD and Beamocular are involved in another dispute about the ownership rights to the patent family "Patient Monitoring Radiation Machines". In this case, the district court confirmed in its verdict dated October 27, 2016 C-RAD's entitlement to and ownership of the invention. The verdict was appealed by Beamocular. The invention and the patent family is currently not used in any of the C-RAD products, however C-RAD might seek to commercialize the invention in the future. A decision from the Patent and Market Court of Appeal is expected mid of June. C-RAD's assessment of its chances to successfully defend its right to the invention remains unchanged.



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on May 24, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632813