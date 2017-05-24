

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the sixth successive month in April, and at a faster pace than in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in April, following a 4.8 percent rise in March.



The PPI inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of manufacturing of basic metals and oil products, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 4.3 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively in April from a year ago.



The import price index surged 12.9 percent annually in April and export prices grew by 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



