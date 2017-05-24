

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.0629 against the NZ dollar and a 2-day low of 0.7443 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0664 and 0.7475, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 83.24 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 83.71.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.5020 and 1.0075 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4953 and 1.0100, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.72 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro and 0.99 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX