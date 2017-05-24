

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2017 increased by 9.7% to 362.1 million pounds from last year's 330.1 million pounds, reflecting the growth from joint ventures and associates.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent grew to 311.8 million pounds from 286.6 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share was 61.7 pence up from 56.8 pence in the prior year.



Basic underlying earnings per share for the year was 80.1 pence, an increase of 8.0%. Underlying profit before tax increased by 7.6% to 494.8 million pounds from 459.7 million pounds last year.



Archie Bethel, Chief Executive said, 'Our long-term contracts continue to provide us with excellent visibility of future revenues, and we have three-quarters of expected sales already in place for the current year. With our combined order book and near-term bid pipeline of almost £30 billion and our healthy tracking pipeline, we expect to continue to generate sustainable growth this year and over the medium term.'



Statutory revenue for the year was 4.547 billion pounds, an increase of 9.3% from last year.



Underlying revenue for the year was 5.217 billion pounds, an increase of 7.7%. The Babcock businesses, excluding acquisitions, delivered revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 4.9%.



The Board therefore remains confident in the long-term future of our business and it is recommending a 9.6% increase in the final dividend per share for 2017 of 21.65 pence. If approved by shareholders at the AGM on 13 July 2017, this will give a total dividend for the year of 28.15 pence per share, an increase of 9.1%. The final dividend will be paid on 11 August 2017 to shareholders on the register at 30 June 2017.



Looking ahead, the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to achieve mid single digit organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates with margins remaining broadly stable this year and over the medium term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX