New Health Map and Integrations to Amazon Web Services Help Enterprises Successfully Migrate, Optimize, and Scale Cloud Initiatives

FutureStack Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) unveiled new capabilities to the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform that will enable enterprises to have greater visibility into the performance of their applications and the dynamic infrastructure that they rely on. With the new Health Map, New Relic is bringing together the power of New Relic APM and New Relic Infrastructure to deliver a high-density view of applications and the infrastructure supporting those applications. By standardizing monitoring within a single cloud platform, customers will be able to work better together to pinpoint issues and optimize their dynamic cloud or hybrid environments, in particular those leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A bird's-eye view of large and complex environments. As enterprises adopt more scalable microservice architectures, it becomes more difficult to pinpoint performance issues within the application stack. New Relic's new Health Map feature brings together insights on application and infrastructure performance into a single, prioritized view. This unified view enables operations and DevOps teams to quickly understand if the source of a performance issue is from the application code or in the infrastructure layer.

Integrated to support your AWS strategy. New Relic Infrastructure now boasts 20 out-of-the-box integrations to AWS services, including new integrations for Amazon Kinesis Firehose, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon Route 53, Amazon EC2 Container Service, and Amazon EC2 Container Registry. In addition, Billing and Cost Management features have been introduced, which will enable customers to monitor costs in real time and plan for the future. The breadth of New Relic's integrations enable enterprises to effectively migrate, optimize, and scale the usage and data flow within AWS.

Extend New Relic Infrastructure to monitor any custom host. With New Relic Infrastructure's new SDK, system administrators and DevOps teams can now standardize the monitoring of custom services alongside dynamic infrastructure instances within the context of the applications that they support. This visibility can lead to these teams improving their efficiency in diagnosing and resolving problems by viewing all the relevant information from a single source.

Executive Comments

"Enterprises are rapidly moving to dynamic infrastructure and scalable architectures so that they can move at the speed of the business. Our customers want a single monitoring platform, and New Relic is delivering end-to-end visibility and metrics that operations teams need to understand the health of all their applications, down to any host in their environment," said Jim Gochee, chief product officer, New Relic

"Macquarie is in the middle of a transformational change, and determining how we deliver and monitor infrastructure services to support the university's requirements, both now and in the future, will be key to our success. New Relic's new Health Map provides us a single pane of glass view displaying both the status of our environment as well as the relationships between our applications and the infrastructure that supports them. With the flexibility to provide an applications perspective of the environment, applications and their related hosts or an infrastructure perspective, hosts and their related applications, the Health Map display caters for the needs of a diverse support team; assisting the Help desk, Infrastructure, Applications and Development teams providing the necessary information to manage and support a large number of diverse systems and applications," said Gavin Wilson, infrastructure manager, Macquarie University, one of Australia's leading public research universities

"Historically, Spokeo has used lots of monitoring tools and we started consolidating our monitoring with New Relic because it gives us a holistic view of our applications and infrastructure. New Relic Infrastructure alerts us to server specific errors and the Health Map gives us the ability to understand our metrics in one dashboard. The integrations with AWS products have been pretty interesting to see and given us an automated way to pull in metrics in real time to understand the performance of those services in relation to the applications they support," said Eric Liang, co-founder and chief information officer, Spokeo, a people search engine founded in California.

Additional Resources and Availability

Health Map is expected to be available at the end of May 2017 for paying New Relic APM customers who have either purchased or are trialing New Relic Infrastructure. For a free 30-day trial of New Relic Infrastructure visit here.

The AWS integrations and New Relic Infrastructure SDK are immediately available to all Professional customers.

Read blog posts on the latest updates to the Digital Intelligence Platform, the new Health Map, and New Relic Infrastructure's AWS integrations.

New Relic will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at 11:00 AM PDT, Spring '17 New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Updates. To register for the webinar and learn more about what's new in the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, visit here.

Please note that events, dates, topics, and speakers are subject to change without notice.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40% of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, particularly with respect to products and features thereof that are expected to be delivered in the future, such as health maps, as well as market trends and dynamics and future webinar events. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005281/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

New Relic, Inc.

Steve Naventi, 650-517-7857

PR@newrelic.com

or

Investor Contact

New Relic, Inc.

Jonathan Parker, 503-336-9280

IR@newrelic.com