Crossmatch Selected by Northrop Grumman for Livescan Enrollment Station Upgrade Across UK

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crossmatch®, a globally-recognized leader in biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions, today announced that Northrop Grumman will upgrade the current criminal booking solution for the UK Home Office Forensic and Biometric Interim Capability program (FABrIC) with the Crossmatch L Scan® 1000 palm scanner.

By December 2017, in excess of 375 enrollment and capture stations will be upgraded incorporating the versatile Crossmatch Livescan devices, which allow for high-quality capture of fingerprint and palm print images. The units will be deployed across the UK.

In 2000, Northrop Grumman, a leading global security company and a technology integrator for the UK Home Office, replaced the ink-and-paper method of capturing fingerprints with a Livescan solution from Crossmatch. The system, consisting of palm scanners and custom software created specifically for UK police agencies, provides a complete solution that saves time, produces more reliable matches and eliminates the requirement to store paper fingerprint cards.

This latest upgrade provides high-speed scanner technology with the ability to capture at1,000 pixels-per-inch image resolution, giving a level of detail that facilitates higher automated match rates.

"The Crossmatch Livescan solution has been successfully used in delivering the capability to the Home Office over the past 16 years, and the new scanners will provide the police agencies with an improved level of performance," said Northrop Grumman Lead Executive, Mission Systems Ian Menzies. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Crossmatch and the ongoing success of the new L Scan 1000 palm scanners."

"As an industry leader in Livescan solutions, Crossmatch has worked diligently to support Northrop Grumman and their customer-the UK Home Office-in meeting their ongoing mission of adapting to the changing realities of criminal booking and the evolving threat environment in the UK," said Crossmatch Vice President, International Government Sales Eduardo Parodi. "Government agencies around the world depend on the reliability, performance and image quality of our solutions in critical use applications-such as law enforcement, refugee management and border control screening."

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® Composite Authentication solution is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

